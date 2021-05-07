Watch serene animated video for the new “Elements Mix” of John Lennon’s 1970 tune “Hold On”

Capitol Records/UMe

An animated video for the new “Elements Mix” of the John Lennon song “Hold On,” one of many bonus tracks featured on the recently released deluxe reissue of the late Beatles legend’s 1970 debut solo album, John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band, has premiered at Lennon’s official YouTube channel.

The high-res clip brings to life the photo featured on the cover of John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band, which shows John and wife Yoko Ono resting under a large oak tree that was located in the garden of their Tittenhurst Park estate in Ascot, U.K.

According to a press statement, the John Lennon Estate “invites you…to stop what you’re doing and take a moment to breathe and relax” while watching the video.

The “Elements Mix” of “Hold On” showcases two previously unused vocal overdubs plus guitar, while lowering the bass and drums to create a more subdued version of the tune.

The deluxe reissue features an “Elements Mix” for each of the album’s original 11 tracks, as well as for the non-album singles “Give Peace a Chance,” “Cold Turkey” and “Instant Karma! (We All Shine On).”

Accompanying the “Hold On” video is a lengthy archival quote from Lennon in which he explains what the song is about, noting that it was partly inspired by his experience meditating.

“I go through despair and hopefulness. I try and hang on to the hopeful bit,” he said. “Otherwise, there’s just no point at all. I’m saying, ‘Hold on, John, it’s going to be alright.’ Otherwise, I won’t hold on.”

The deluxe reissue of John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band is available now. For more information about the release, visit JohnLennon.com.

