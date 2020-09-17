Watch Six String Salute streaming benefit special, featuring members of Styx, Kansas & more, tonight

Courtesy of Live Nation

Just a reminder that the star-studded Six String Salute virtual online benefit special takes place tonight, September 17, starting at 8 p.m. ET. The event will raise money for Live Nation’s Crew Nation relief fund aiding live music crews who have lost work due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Among the musicians confirmed to appear or perform on the guitar-centric special are Styx‘s Tommy Shaw, Kansas‘ Rich Williams, The Black Crowes‘ Rich Robinson, Steve Cropper of Booker T. and the MG’s, ex-Genesis guitarist Steve Hackett, former Night Ranger guitarist Jeff Watson, current Whitesnake guitarist Joel Hoekstra, Triumph‘s Rik Emmett, one-time Michael Jackson touring guitarist Jennifer Batten, Joe Satriani, Steve Vai, Soul Asylum‘s Dave Pirner, ex-Alice Cooper guitarist Damon Johnson, current Alice Cooper band members Nita Strauss, Tommy Henriksen and Ryan Roxie, and many more.

Shaw will be featured performing with the Cleveland Youth Orchestra.

Six String Salute will be streamed at Live Nation’s official YouTube channel and Live from Home platform, and all net proceeds will benefit Crew Nation. The show will include the various artists delivering exclusive performances and telling stories about their careers and their experiences touring.

In addition, some crew members who work for well-known bands will appear to share tales from the road.

Limited-edition merchandise will be sold to raise money for the cause, and fans also will be able to donate directly to Crew Nation via the event’s website, SixStringSalute.com.

After the initial streaming of the special, an encore performance will be streamed at the Six String Salute Facebook page on Friday, September 18, at 8 p.m. ET.

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.