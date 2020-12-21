Watch sneak peek of The Beatles: Get Back documentary featuring five minutes of unseen Fab Four footage

© Paul McCartney/Photographer: Linda McCartney

The Beatles and director Peter Jackson have delivered a holiday present to Fab Four fans in the form of a new five-minute video that offers a sneak peek at the forthcoming documentary The Beatles: Get Back, scheduled to premiere next summer.

Jackson opens the clip in the cutting room, where he’s working on the movie in his homeland of New Zealand.

“We’ve got 56 hours of never-before-seen Beatles footage, and it’s really great stuff,” Jackson says. “I would say we’re about halfway through the edit now, but because you’ve been so patient and the films been delayed until 2021, we thought it was a good time to give you a little sneaky preview of what we’ve been working on.”

Peter explains that the preview is “a montage of moments from the film that we’ve pulled from throughout the 56 hours of footage that we have, and it just gives you a sense of the spirit of the film that we’re making.”

What follows is about four-and-a-half minutes of thrilling clips of the Beatles members joking around and working on songs during the sessions for what became the Let It Be album.

One segment shows John Lennon loudly reading a tabloid story about George Harrison as the band members jam on their instruments. Other clips include glimpses of performances of “Two of Us” and “Get Back,” scenes of all four members playing drums, and footage of the group and keyboardist Billy Preston during the famous surprise concert on the roof of the Apple headquarters in London.

Check out the sneak peek now at TheBeatles.com, the band’s YouTube channel, and Disney+.

The Beatles: Get Back opens in theaters August 27, 2021.

By Matt Friedlander

