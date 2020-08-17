Watch Stephen Stills and Billy Porter perform "For What It's Worth" tonight at Democratic Convention

Eleanor Stills; Walt Disney Television/ Yolanda Perez

Stephen Stills was recentlys announced as one of the musical artists who’d be taking part in the 2020 Democratic National Convention this week, and we now know some details about the veteran rocker’s planned performance.

You can expect to see Stills joining Emmy-winning actor and singer Billy Porter at tonight’s opening event for a rendition of Buffalo Springfield‘s classic 1966 protest anthem “For What It’s Worth,” which Stephen wrote.

In a new interview with ABC Audio, Porter confirmed that he’d be singing “For What It’s Worth” at the event.

This past April, Porter released a cover of the politically charged tune as a single. Stills said in a statement at the time that he was “both proud and delighted” about Porter doing a new version of his song.

“For many years no one tried to ‘make it theirs’ as covers are supposed to do,” the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer noted. “That an artist of Billy’s caliber has chosen to add his flourish to my song from so many years ago is totally in keeping with what I intended.”

The performance is slated to air after former First Lady Michelle Obama delivers a keynote address near the end of the event, which will be broadcast live from 9 p.m. ET to 11 p.m. ET tonight on a variety of networks, and streamed at DemConvention.com.

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.