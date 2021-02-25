Watch Steven Tyler and Billy Gibbons perform early Fleetwood Mac gem at 2020 Peter Green tribute concert

Credits: Ross Halfin

Aerosmith‘s Steven Tyler and ZZ Top‘s Billy Gibbons are featured in a new preview from the upcoming film and album documenting the star-studded London tribute concert Mick Fleetwood organized last year celebrating Fleetwood Mac‘s early years and the group’s original leader, Peter Green.

A video of Tyler singing the 1969 Fleetwood Mac blues-rock gem “Rattlesnake Shake” with Gibbons on guest guitar has premiered on YouTube, while the audio is available now for download and streaming.

Tyler and Gibbons were accompanied by the show’s house band, which included Fleetwood and Zak Starkey on drums, Jonny Lang and ex-Fleetwood Mac member Rick Vito on guitar, and others.

The premiere of the performance arrives on the one-year anniversary of the tribute concert, which was held February 25, 2020, at the London Palladium.

The concert film, titled Mick Fleetwood & Friends Celebrate the Music of Peter Green and the Early Years of Fleetwood Mac, will first be made available online via video on demand in April. Audio, home video and digital editions will be released on April 30.

Other performers at the show included Pink Floyd‘s David Gilmour, The Who‘s Pete Townshend, ex-Rolling Stones bassist Bill Wyman, Metallica guitairst Kirk Hammett, Oasis‘ Noel Gallagher and U.K. blues great John Mayall. A number of other current and former Fleetwood Mac members also performed, including Christine McVie, Crowded House‘s Neil Finn, and founding guitarist Jeremy Spencer.

Green didn’t attend the event and, sadly, passed away in July 2020 at age 73.

Mick Fleetwood & Friends will be released in multiple formats, including a box set featuring the concert on Blu-ray, two CDs and four vinyl LPs, and a 44-page hardbound book offering sleeve notes, photos and more.

Visit MickFleetwoodandFriends.com for more details.

By Matt Friedlander

