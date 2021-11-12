Watch The Beatles learning to play “I’ve Got a Feeling” in first clip from upcoming ‘Get Back’ docuseries

Disney+

The first official clip from the highly anticipated three-part Disney+ documentary series The Beatles: Get Back has premiered on The Beatles‘ official YouTube channel and social media sites.

The one-minute, 25-second segment shows Paul McCartney, John Lennon and George Harrison gathered in a circle sitting on wooden chairs, with Ringo Starr at his drum kit behind them, as McCartney runs through his then-new song “I’ve Got a Feeling” with his band mates.

As Paul sings and plays the song, John adds some off-the-cuff backing vocals. When the tune hits the bridge section, McCartney calls out the chords to the rest of the group. As the clip ends, we see George ask Paul, “Is that one called ‘I’ve Got a Feeling’?” The tune wound up being released on The Beatles’ final studio album, 1970’s Let It Be.

As previously reported, The Beatles: Get Back — which was created from dozens of hours of unseen footage and audio recorded in January 1969 during sessions that yielded songs for Let It Be and the band’s next-to-last album, Abbey Road — will premiere on Disney+ over three days later this month, November 25, 26, and 27.

Each part of the series, which was directed by Lord of the Rings filmmaker Peter Jackson, runs about two hours.

The preview clip follows last month’s premiere of an official trailer for the series, which features glimpses at more segments from the series, including scenes that show The Beatles preparing to give what became their last-ever live performance, the famous surprise concert on the roof of the Apple headquarters on London’s Savile Row. The entire rooftop performance will be seen in the series.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.