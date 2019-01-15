Watch the Demolition of Tappan Zee Bridge live!

The East span of old Tappan Zee Bridge is no longer standing across the Hudson River.

Crews blew up what was left of that side this morning in front of crowds that stood in the cold and went to restaurants offering views of the demolition.

The bridge fell into the water into nets that were being held up by buoys. The western span on the old Tappan Zee is expected to be taken down by hand.

The new span will be called the Mario Cuomo bridge named after the New York Governor.

The Thruway and Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge have reopened after this morning’s demolition of the Tappan Zee Bridge.