Watch the First Seven Minutes of ‘Mortal Kombat’

If you’re on the fence about the new Mortal Kombat being released this weekend, you can check out the first seven minutes of the film to convince you to watch. The release of the first seven minutes, thanks to Warner Bros. and HBO Max, is the opening scene of the film and it promises to bring all the fighting and finishers that you remember from the classic video game. I won’t tell you too much before you watch, but the scene shows the background of the battle between Sub-Zero and Scorpion. Mortal Kombat premieres in movie theaters and on HBO Max this Friday. Who is your go-to Mortal Kombat character?