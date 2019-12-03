Watch The Jonas Brothers tonight on ABC's 'Brad Paisley Thinks He's Special'

ABC/Mark LevineThe Jonas Brothers appearing on a variety show hosted by a country star? Seems like an odd pairing, but not when the country star is Brad Paisley.

Tonight on ABC, Paisley -- a chart-topping, award-winning country singer also known for his sense of humor -- hosts Brad Paisley Thinks He's Special, a musical-comedy-variety show. In addition to the JoBros, the show also features Hootie & the Blowfish frontman Darius Rucker, singers Carrie Underwood and Kelsea Ballerini, NFL legend Peyton Manning, and The Bachelor host Chris Harrison.

So why are the Jonas Brothers on the show? Turns out Brad and Nick, Kevin and Joe go so far back that, as he says, "I think I might be" an honorary member of the trio.

"In my mind, I am," Brad tells ABC Audio. "They're old friends of mine that, back when they first started, we got together and they had talked about my music being something that they listened to."

Not only that, but it turns out a member of the group introduced Brad to social media.

"I think my first ever tweet was with Kevin," Paisley recalls. "Kevin and I were together in Nashville at a thing, and I had never tweeted before, if that tells you how far back we go. And he said, 'No, no, I'm gonna help you. Here's how you do it.' And he set up my phone and everything, showed me how."

In one skit in tonight's show, Brad auditions Joe and Kevin to play the role of their brother Nick -- which Kevin does by immediately starting to take off his clothes.

Watch the JoBros show off their comic chops on Brad Paisley Thinks He's Special, tonight at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.