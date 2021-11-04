Watch the trailer for ABBA’s ‘Voyage’ concert production

Credit: Baillie Walsh

ABBA‘s reunion album Voyage arrives Friday, but the Swedish pop icons have already dropped the first trailer for their ABBA Voyage concert production, which launches next year at a purpose-built theater in London.

In the brief trailer, you can see digital “avatars” of Bjorn, Benny, Anni-Frid and Agnetha, looking as they did in the ’70s, performing on stage under pyramid-shaped lights. The video is set to the group’s 1978 single “Summer Night City.”

The avatars were created by having the real members of ABBA perform for hours while wearing motion-capture suits. In addition to the avatars and a light show, the concert production also features a 10-piece live band.

More tickets have also been released for sale; you can now buy them for shows through December of 2022.

