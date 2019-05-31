Watch The Trailer For “Rambo: Last Blood”

Sylvester Stallone opens the book on one of his iconic characters in the first trailer for Rambo: Last Blood.

In the preview for the fifth installment of the franchise, John Rambo talks a lot about death and scores to settle.

Our hero is trying to live the simple life on a ranch when he’s called into action to help save local girls that have been kidnapped by a cartel.

Rambo: Last Blood is set to be in theaters on September 20th.

What is your favorite Rambo movie?