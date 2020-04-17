Watch The Trailer For The “Saved By The Bell” Reboot

Saved By The Bell is back and we have a first look.

It’s old school and new school as original cast members Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley appear in the trailer with the latest class of co-eds at Bayside High School.

Mark-Paul Gosselaar and Tiffany Thiessen will appear on the reboot but they were not in the preview.

The show will premiere on NBC’s Peacock streaming service sometime this year.

Who was your favorite Saved By The Bell character?