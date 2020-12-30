Watch These Movies Before They Leave Netflix

December is almost over and that means some big movies will be leaving Netflix at the end of the month.
Be sure to get your marathon viewings of the following movies:
Airplane
The Back to the Future films
Being John Malkovich
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
Fargo
Her
The Indiana Jones films
The Notebook
Pride & Prejudice
The Town
Are you going to try to hurry and watch all of these before they leave Netflix? Is there anything you wish was available on Netflix?
Beth
Beth
