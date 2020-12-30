Watch These Movies Before They Leave Netflix

December is almost over and that means some big movies will be leaving Netflix at the end of the month.

Be sure to get your marathon viewings of the following movies:

Airplane

The Back to the Future films

Being John Malkovich

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

Fargo

Her

The Indiana Jones films

The Notebook

Pride & Prejudice

The Town

Are you going to try to hurry and watch all of these before they leave Netflix? Is there anything you wish was available on Netflix?