Australia has been dealing with catastrophichorrible wildfires that have killed at least three people, and countless animals. But we have one “good news” video making the rounds. It’s a woman who risked her life to rescue a koala in a burning forest.

She’s in her bra and actually uses her blouse as a wrap so she can pull the koala away from a tree. She rests it on the ground and douses its the little guy with water. ~ Bill