Watch This Teen Save This Little 2 Year Old Girl…AMAZING

What’s your teenager doing this summer? Saving lives? 17 year old Feuzi Zabaat lives in Istanbul, Turkey. He was walking down the street the other day when he saw a 2-year-old girl playing near an open window 2-floors up. There were a bunch of other people around, including other kids. And apparently no one else noticed. But luckily he did. So he walked up and stood under the window, just in case. Then she fell . . . and he CAUGHT her!!! She almost slipped through his arms, but he hung on. Amazingly, the little girl wasn’t hurt. Incredible!