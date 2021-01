Tom Hanks’ new movie, “News of the World” is available now on streaming services. The movie takes place in 1870 Texas and follows a Confederate War veteran, Captain Kidd, played by Hanks who travels from city to city reading the news to locals for a small profit. Hanks character encounters various situations as he travels from city to city. What’s your favorite Tom Hanks movie? What’s the best character that Tom Hanks has played?