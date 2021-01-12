Watch trailer for AC/DC's upcoming "Realize" video

Credit: Josh Cheuse

AC/DC has shared a trailer teasing the upcoming video for “Realize,” a track off the band’s new album, Power Up.

The clip films the rock legends with a fisheye lens as they perform on a black-and-white sound stage. You can watch it now streaming on YouTube.

The full video premieres this Wednesday, January 13, at 10 a.m. ET.

“Realize” will be the third Power Up song to get a video, following “Demon Fire” and lead single “Shot in the Dark.”

Power Up, the long-awaited follow-up to 2014’s Rock or Bust, was released last November. It was recorded by the surviving members of the classic AC/DC Back in Black lineup as a tribute to the late Malcolm Young, who died in 2017.

By Josh Johnson

