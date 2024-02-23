Watch trailer for Huey Lewis & the News musical ‘The Heart of Rock and Roll’

Matthew Murphy

It’s hard to picture anyone but Huey Lewis belting out “The Heart of Rock and Roll,” but a new trailer for the Broadway musical of the same name will give you an idea of what you can expect.

The Heart of Rock and Roll, inspired by the songs of Huey Lewis & the News, begins previews on March 29. In the trailer, we see main character Bobby, played by Corey Cott, singing the song both in a rehearsal space and then onstage at a bar.

Bobby and the band are eventually joined by Bobby’s boss, Cassandra, played by McKenzie Kurtz. In between, we see the cast cutting the song in a recording studio.

The Heart of Rock and Roll features other Huey Lewis hits like “Do You Believe In Love,” “If This Is It” and “Hip to Be Square.” It follows Bobby, who trades his rock dreams for a corporate job, and Cassandra, who puts her personal life on hold in favor of her career. When they get the opportunity to live their dreams, they have to decide what they really want out of life.

The show will officially open at Broadway’s James Earl Jones Theatre on April 22. Tickets are on sale now.

