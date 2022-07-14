Watch trailer for upcoming Rolling Stones docuseries, ‘My Life as a Rolling Stone’

Courtesy of EPIX

The official trailer for the recently announced four-part Rolling Stones docuseries My Life as a Rolling Stone has debuted on the EPIX network’s YouTube channel.

As previously reported, the series, which celebrates the British rock legends’ 60th anniversary, premieres August 7. Each hour-long episode will focus on one of the band’s four main members — singer Mick Jagger, guitarists Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood and late drummer Charlie Watts.

The trailer features a montage of film clips of The Stones playing live at different periods throughout their career, as well as a variety of archival footage capturing the band members behind the scenes and being interviewed. The promo also includes segments or voiceovers of Jagger, Richards and Wood discussing their bandmates.

At one point, Richards comments, “Mick Jagger is Mick Jagger, a very honorable man…under all that crap.”

We also hear Jagger say, “Keith’s got a reputation as a hell raiser. He’d play The Beatles all the time. [It’d] drive me batty!”

Wood then appears and says about himself, “Number one is learn how to laugh at yourself,” followed by Richards commenting about Watts, “Charlie was the best drummer England has ever produced.”

Near the end of the trailer, Richards declares, “Turning people on for 60 years, we must be doing something right.”

My Life as a Rolling Stone also will feature Rod Stewart, Tina Turner, Chrissie Hynde, Jon Bon Jovi, Joe Walsh, AC/DC‘s Brian Johnson, Metallica‘s Lars Ulrich, Bonnie Raitt, Sheryl Crow, Tom Waits, Dan Aykroyd and more. Actress Sienna Miller narrates the series.

The first episode will profile Jagger and will be available to watch for free via various cable and streaming services. The Richards, Wood and Watts episodes will debut on EPIX on August 14, August 21 and August 28, respectively.

