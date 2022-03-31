Watch U2’s Bono thank Capitol Police for saving US “from so much awfulness” on January 6

Bono at the U.S. Capitol on March 30; Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

U2 frontman Bono was visiting the U.S. Capitol Wednesday and he took time out to meet and chat with members of the Capitol Police.

In a video posted on the U.S. Capitol Police’s Twitter feed, Bono is seen thanking officers for their service during the January 6 attack on the Capitol.

“I haven’t been back since January 6, and you guys saved America, as far as I’m concerned, from so much awfulness on that day,” the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer says in the clip. “And I just want to say, people around the world really respect you.”

The Tweet is accompanied by a caption that reads, “Never know who you will run into on Capitol Hill. Thank you #Bono!”

Some additional photos from Bono’s visit also were posted on the U.S. Capitol Police’s Twitter page.

The singer, activist and philanthropist has been visiting Capitol Hill recently, reportedly meeting with lawmakers to urge the approval of emergency relief funding to help make the COVID-19 vaccine available globally.

