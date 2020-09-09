Watch various respected drummers pay tribute to Neil Peart during upcoming livestream event

Courtesy of Modern Drummer

Ex-Chicago drummer Danny Seraphine, Vanilla Fudge‘s Carmine Appice and Styx‘s Todd Sucherman, are among the many drummers who will pay tribute to the late Rush icon Neil Peart during an upcoming livestream dubbed the Modern Drummer Festival 2020.

The online event, hosted by Modern Drummer magazine, will premiere this Saturday, September 12, via the streaming platform LiveXLive.com.

Other artists on the lineup include Red Hot Chili Peppers‘ Chad Smith, Santana‘s Cindy Blackman-Santana, Ringo Starr’s All Starr Band drummer Gregg Bissonette, John Fogerty touring drummer Kenny Aronoff, longtime Steely Dan touring drummer Keith Carlock, Foo Fighters‘ Taylor Hawkins, and ex-Billy Idol and Whitesnake drummer Brian Tichy.

A ticket to watch costs $12.99, and you can also purchase virtual meet-and-greets with a selection of the performers, including Seraphine, Appice, Sucherman, Blackman-Santana and Smith.

Peart, often regarded as one of the greatest drummers ever, died this past January at age 67. Proceeds raised by the event will benefit brain tumor research at Los Angeles’ Cedar-Sinai Medical Center in Neil’s memory.

By Josh Johnson and Matt Friedlander

