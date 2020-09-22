Watch video for Badfinger singer/guitarist Joey Molland's new single, "Rainy Day Man"

Omnivore Recordings

Joey Molland, the last surviving original member of Badfinger, has debuted an official music video for his new single “Rainy Day Man,” a jangly, Beatles-influenced track that will appear on his forthcoming solo album, Be True to Yourself.

The clip premiered Monday at GlideMagazine.com, and you also can check it out at Omnivore Recordings’ official YouTube channel.

The video features footage of Molland singing and playing guitar digitally while placed into various sites in London, as well as scenes of him in an identified U.S. city, interspersed with footage of a young couple in a variety of outdoors locales.

Molland co-wrote “Rainy Day Man” with producer Mark Hudson — Joey’s main collaborator on Be True to Yourself — and says the song was based on an idea that producer/songwriter Gary Burr emailed to him.

“Mark pretty much rewrote this song for me, he kept all my guitar bits though,” Molland explains. “[W]e think it turned out pretty well.”

As previously reported, Be True to Yourself will be released on October 16. The 10-track collection, which is Molland’s first album of new songs since 2013’s Return to Memphis, features contributions from The Monkees‘ Micky Dolenz, former Wings drummer Steve Holley, ex-Chicago singer/bassist Jason Scheff and Julian Lennon.

The front and back covers of the album feature photos taken by Lennon.

Be True to Yourself can be pre-ordered now, and will be released on CD and digitally. “Rainy Day Man” is available now as a digital download and via streaming services.

By Matt Friedlander

