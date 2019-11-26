Watch video for Bryan Adams' new holiday tune, "Joe and Mary"

Polydor

PolydorBryan Adams recently released a new five-track holiday mini-album titled Christmas EP that features two new recordings, including a rocking original tune called "Joe and Mary." Now Adams has debuted a video for "Joe and Mary," which you can watch now on his official YouTube channel.

The clip brings to life the song's lyrics, which tell an updated version of the biblical tale of Joseph and Mary. Bryan directed and portrays Joe in the video, which follows the couple as they cruise around Vancouver, Canada, in an old Buick muscle car looking for a place where a very-pregnant Mary can give birth to her baby.

Joe eventually stops the car in front of a motor lodge, where a number of people gather as Mary has her baby in the vehicle. Among the witnesses to the birth are three tattooed bikers, apparent counterparts to the three wise men.

As previously reported, the other new track on Christmas EP is a rendition of "Must Be Santa," a song written back in 1960 that Bob Dylan covered in 2009. Rounding out the record are the previously released tracks "Christmas Time," "Reggae Christmas" and "Merry Christmas."

The Christmas EP is available now as a digital download and via streaming services, while a limited-edition CD version will be released on December 6.

