Watch video for ex-Yes singer Jon Anderson’s new song with the Paul Green Rock Academy, “So Limitless”

Jon Anderson has released a music video for a new song called “So Limitless,” which he recently recorded with some of the young musicians from the Paul Green Rock Academy touring band, with whom the founding Yes frontman will be hitting the road in July.

The video, which you can watch now on YouTube, was shot in April in Orlando, Florida, during Anderson’s spring tour with the Paul Green Rock Academy. The clip features footage of Jon, and the various young musicians and singers filmed separately.

The track was recorded at Solar Studios in Orlando and was produced by Michael Franklin, who also produced Anderson’s recent solo album 1000 Hands.

“So Limitless” was co-written by Anderson and Harry Bricklin, a member of the Paul Green Rock Academy band.

“Here we go making new music with the Rock Academy teens,” Jon says in a statement. “‘So Limitless’ … Because we are limitless in all our living, being and dreaming.”

As previously reported, Anderson’s upcoming summer tour leg with the Paul Green Rock Academy currently features 13 dates and is mapped out from a July 7 concert in Plymouth, New Hampshire, through an August 6 show in Albany, New York.

The new tour will feature Anderson and the young musicians performing Yes’ 1972 album, Close to the Edge, in its entirety in honor of the its 50th anniversary, plus other classic tunes and deep cuts by the legendary prog-rock band, as well as tunes from Anderson’s solo catalog, mash-ups and more.

