Watch video for KISS singer Paul Stanley and his Soul Station side band's cover of "O-O-H Child"

Courtesy of Paul Stanley’s Soul Station

KISS frontman Paul Stanley and his Soul Station side project have premiered an official music video for their cover of the 1970 Five Stairsteps classic “O-O-H Child.”

The track, which was released earlier this month as a digital single, also will appear on Now and Then, the upcoming debut album from Paul Stanley’s Soul Station, which is due out March 5.

The video, which you can check out now at the group’s official YouTube channel, features Stanley and the Soul Station ensemble performing the uplifting song together on a stage. The band features more than a dozen musicians and singers, including KISS drummer Eric Singer.

“‘O-O-H Child’ is a song of optimism and hope,” says Stanley. “I think we could all use some words about things getting ‘brighter’ and a time when ‘we’ll walk in the rays of a beautiful sun.’ You can see the effect it has on us all performing and I’m certain the audience will feel that.”

He adds, “I remember first hearing the Five Stairsteps on the radio and I felt like my problems were lifted from my shoulders. That’s the power of music and I want to share it.”

As previously reported, Now and Then, which you can pre-order now, is a 14-track collection featuring renditions of nine classic soul and R&B songs, as well as five originals.

Among the other cover tunes featured on the album are songs by The Spinners, Smokey Robinson & The Miracles, The Temptations, Al Green, The Delfonics, The Stylistics and The Four Tops.

Here’s the Now and Then track list:

“Could It Be I’m Falling In Love”

“I Do”

“I, Oh I”

“Ooo Baby Baby”

“O-O-H Child”

“Save Me (From You)”

“Just My Imagination (Running Away with Me)”

“Whenever You’re Ready (I’m Here)”

“The Tracks of My Tears”

“Let’s Stay Together”

“La-La – Means I Love You”

“Lorelei”

“You Are Everything”

“Baby I Need Your Loving”

By Matt Friedlander

