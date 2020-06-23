Watch video for new Jon Anderson song, "WDMCF," from ex-Yes singer's latest solo album, '1000 Hands'

Blue Elan Records

Founding Yes singer Jon Anderson‘s latest solo album, the star-studded 1000 Hands, will get its wide release on July 31. In advance of its arrival, an official video for one of its tracks, “WDMCF,” has premiered exclusively at AmericanSongwriter.com.

The hypnotic song, the title of which is an abbreviation for “Where Does Music Come From,” features a variety of musical influences from around the world, as well as modern electronic beats and keyboards.

The video features footage and photos of people from Africa, India, Southeast Asia and the Americas engaged in dancing and other traditional activities, along with images and/or footage of Chuck Berry, The Beatles, raves and breakdancing, as well as kaleidoscopic animation.

“‘WDMCF’ originates from me singing the first ideas that come to mind each morning. I start by creating vocal rhythmic sounds, very much like the Pygmies in Bambuti and Burundi in West Africa who go foraging and hunting and sing all the time,” Anderson explains to American Songwriter. “They sing like the sounds around them…insects, birds, frogs, etc. It’s just a great way to create first thing in the morning, while asking myself, ‘Where does it all come from?'”

As previously reported, Anderson started work on 1000 Hands almost 30 years ago with a group of musicians that included Yes bassist Chris Squire and drummer Alan White, but shelved the unfinished recordings for many years. He eventually revisited the project and finished it recently with help from veteran producer and pianist Michael Franklin and an impressive cast of guest musicians that included Yes guitarist Steve Howe, Jethro Tull‘s Ian Anderson, Journey‘s Jonathan Cain, Rick Derringer, Deep Purple‘s Steve Morse, and jazz greats Chick Corea, Billy Cobham and Jean-Luc Ponty.

You can order 1000 Hands now in multiple formats at BlueElan.com.

By Matt Friedlander

