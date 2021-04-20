Watch video for new mix of John Lennon’s “Isolation” featuring 1971 footage of Lennon’s UK home

Â© Yoko Ono Lennon

A new music video for the 1970 John Lennon song “Isolation” featuring archival 1971 footage of the inside of Lennon and wife Yoko Ono‘s Tittenhurst Park home in Ascot, U.K., has debuted on John’s official YouTube channel.

The clip is accompanied by the new “Raw Studio Mix” of “Isolation,” which will appear on the upcoming deluxe reissue of Lennon’s 1970 debut solo album, John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band, due out this Friday, April 23.

The footage, which was directed by John and Yoko, was filmed in July ’71 in several rooms on the upstairs level of Tittenhurst Park, and features glimpses of a variety of items and artifacts with significance to the couple’s life at the residence.

They include a copy of Yoko’s 1971 book Grapefruit; the Polaroid camera Ono used to take the Imagine album cover photo; a number of albums, including a copy John and Yoko’s experimental 1968 release Two Virgins; and a piano on which Lennon composed “Imagine” and many other songs.

“Isolation” features Lennon on vocals and piano, Ringo Starr on drums and Klaus Voormann on bass.

As previously reported, the John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band — The Ultimate Collection reissue, which can be pre-ordered now, features 159 tracks spread across six CDs and two Blu-ray audio discs, including 87 previously unreleased recordings.

In addition to a new mix of the original album and the three solo singles Lennon released in advance of the record — “Give Peace a Chance,” “Cold Turkey” and “Instant Karma! (We All Shine On)” — the reissue features a bevy of demos, rehearsal takes, outtakes, jams, studio chatter and much more.

Visit JohnLennon.com for full details about the reissue.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.