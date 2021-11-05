Watch video for new Neil Young & Crazy Horse song “Heading West” from forthcoming album, ‘Barn’

Reprise Records

Neil Young & Crazy Horse have debuted a music video for “Heading West,” the second advance track that the veteran rockers have released from their upcoming album Barn.

You can check out the visual now at NeilYoungArchives.com and at Young’s official YouTube channel.

Like the clip for the first advance track released from Barn, “Song of the Seasons,” this video was directed by Young’s wife, Daryl Hannah, and features time-lapse footage of the Rocky Mountain area where Neil and the band made the album.

The “Heading West” clip shows the actual barn where the Barn album was recorded.

“This is the second of our series,” Neil writes in a post about the video on his website. “We are featuring ‘nature on the move’ in the area of the BARN where the music is emanating…Watch the door pulsing with the beat! It’s wonderful the way the videos let you listen and watch undisturbed at the same time.”

In a separate post, Young explained what inspired him to write “Heading West.”

“My mom and I travelled across the country together, heading west. She was on her way back home to start over. I was on my way there with her,” he wrote. “Here’s a song about me and my mom and those ‘growing up’ times. It’s so great to remember her this way!”

As previously reported, Barn, which you can pre-order now, is a 10-track collection that will be released on December 10. It will available on CD, vinyl, cassette and digital formats, and as a deluxe box set.

The box set includes a CD and a vinyl LP, as well as a Blu-ray disc that features a film directed by Hannah offering a look at the making of Barn. The Blu-ray will also be released separately.

