Watch video for new Neil Young & Crazy Horse song, “Song of the Seasons,” from band’s upcoming ‘Barn’ album

Neil Young & Crazy Horse recently debuted a new song called “Song of the Seasons” as an advance track from the band’s upcoming album Barn, and now a video for the tune has premiered at NeilYoungArchives.com and Young’s YouTube channel.

The clip features stop-motion footage of a beautiful mountain landscape and lake apparently recorded by a stationary video camera.

According to a message Young posted on his website, the video was shot by his wife, actress Daryl Hannah, and shows “the landscape and life where our record was made.”

As previously reported, Barn is a 10-track collection that will be released on December 10. It was recorded “this summer under a full moon, in a restored off-grid 19th century barn high up in the Rockies.” Barn will be available on CD, vinyl, cassette and digital formats, and as a deluxe box set.

The box set includes a CD and a vinyl LP, as well as a Blu-ray disc that features a film directed by Hannah offering a look at the making of Barn. The Blu-ray will also be released separately.

In his new message, Young explains, “All the songs in our Barn film are the originals. Crazy Horse is seen playing each (almost) song. All performances are of our original recordings used on the album. Since we play ‘live’ in the Barn, you are seeing exactly what happened that day as we made Barn the album.”

He adds, “Not a lot of records are recorded live anymore, so it should be interesting and fun for you. These are not contrived little snips. They document what happened.”

You can pre-order Barn now.

