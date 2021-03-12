Watch video for new song by KISS singer Paul Stanley's Soul Station side project, "I, Oh I"

Courtesy of Paul Stanley’s Soul Station

With Paul Stanley’s Soul Station set to release their debut album, Now and Then, in one week, the KISS frontman and his side band have premiered an official music video for their new original song, “I, Oh I.”

The clip for the upbeat, Philly soul-inspired tune features Stanley and his 15-piece group delivering an enthusiastic performance together on a wide stage backed with a red curtain. You can watch it at the band’s YouTube channel.

“I, Oh I,” which was released as an advance digital single last week, is one of five original songs featured on Now and Then. The track was written, arranged and orchestrated by Stanley.

As previously reported, the 14-track collection also includes covers of popular tunes originally recorded by Smokey Robinson & The Miracles, The Temptations, Al Green, The Spinners, The Delfonics, The Stylistics and The Four Tops.

Paul Stanley’s Soul Station is a 15-piece group that includes KISS drummer Eric Singer, as well as a guitarist, a bassist, two keyboardists, a percussionist, and multiple backing singers, horn players and string players.

You can pre-order Now and Then now. It’ll be released Friday, March 19.

