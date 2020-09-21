Watch video for Pretenders singer Chrissie Hynde's new cover of Bob Dylan's "Every Grain of Sand"

Jo Hale/Redferns

Pretenders frontwoman Chrissie Hynde and guitarist James Walbourne have posted the ninth installment of their “Dylan Lockdown Series,” which features videos set to new covers of various Bob Dylan songs that the two have been recording, at their band’s official YouTube channel.

The latest clip features an acoustic rendition of “Every Grain of Sand,” a tune from Dylan’s 1981 album Shot of Love.

The recordings for the “Dylan Lockdown Series” have been mixed by producer and engineer Tchad Blake, who has worked on a number of previous Pretenders projects, while the accompanying videos have been created by members of Blake’s family.

In other news, Hynde, Walbourne and Pretenders keyboardist Carwyn Ellis recently played a seven-song set as part of BBC Radio 2’s Live at Home concert series. Visit BBC.co.uk to listen to the complete performance, which included a mix of Pretenders classics and songs from the band’s new studio album, Hate for Sale.

In addition, a video of the band members playing the 1983 Pretenders hit “Back on the Chain Gang” has been posted on BBC Music’s YouTube channel.

