Watch video for star-studded 50th anniversary version of Jose Feliciano's holiday classic "Feliz Navidad"

Anthem Records

Last month, a new, star-studded version of Jose Feliciano‘s classic bilingual Christmas song “Feliz Navidad” was released as a digital single, in celebration of the tune’s 50th anniversary. Now an official video for the track has premiered.

The clip, which debuted earlier today on ABC’s Good Morning America, is now also posted on Feliciano’s official YouTube channel. As previously reported, the 50th anniversary rendition of “Feliz Navidad” includes contributions from Feliciano, Gloria Gaynor, soul legend Sam Moore, Michael Bolton, members of Styx, Shaggy, Jon Secada, Jason Mraz, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Rachael Ray and many others.

The video begins with a festive animated introduction and features appearances by all of the contributing guest artists, who were recorded separately in various recording studios and other locations. A smiling Jose shows up at the end of the video.

Last week, Feliciano’s original version of “Feliz Navidad” reached #10 on the Billboard Hot 100, it’s highest ranking ever, a half century after its release. The song now is spending a second week in the slot.

By Matt Friedlander

