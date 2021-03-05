Watch video of 1992 Tom Petty tune titled "You Saw Me Comin'," from 'Finding Wildflowers' compilation

Warner Records

A new music video for a rare 1992 Tom Petty tune titled “You Saw Me Comin'” has premiered at the late rock legend’s official YouTube channel, and the track also is available now via streaming services.

The song is the final track on the Finding Wildflowers (Alternate Versions) album, which originally was available only as a bonus disc included with the limited-edition Super Deluxe box-set version of 2020’s Wildflowers & All the Rest collection, and now is scheduled to be issued as a standalone release digitally on April 16 and as a vinyl LP on May 7.

The 16-track Finding Wildflowers, which you can pre-order now, mainly features alternate versions of songs that appeared on Petty’s acclaimed 1994 solo album, Wildflowers, which is the focal point of Wildflowers & All the Rest.

Reflecting on “You Saw Me Comin’,” which was recorded during the Wildflowers sessions but didn’t make it onto the original album, Heartbreakers keyboardist Benmont Tench notes, “There’s this kind of longing in the song, in the way that [Tom] wrote the chord structure, the melody and the lyrics. It’s wistful, and it would have been the perfect way to end the disc.”

The video for the tune, which was directed by Joel Kazuo Knoernschild and Katie Malia, features cinematic footage of oceans, shorelines, deserts, snow-covered mountains and forests, and other striking natural scenes.

Here’s the full track list of Finding Wildflowers (Alternate Versions):

“A Higher Place”

“Hard on Me”

“Cabin Down Below”

“Crawling Back to You”

“Only a Broken Heart”

“Drivin’ Down to Georgia”

“You Wreck Me”

“It’s Good to Be King”

“House in the Woods”

“Honey Bee”

“Girl on LSD”

“Cabin Down Below” (Acoustic Version)

“Wildflowers”

“Don’t Fade on Me”

“Wake Up Time”

“You Saw Me Comin'”

By Matt Friedlander

