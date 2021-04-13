Watch video of John Lennon’s earliest known performance of “Give Peace a Chance”

Courtesy of Yoko Ono Lennon

Previously unseen footage of John Lennon performing a loose version of his classic anthem “Give Peace a Chance” on May 25, 1969, in a Bahamas hotel room has premiered on Lennon’s official YouTube channel.

The clip captures the earliest known recording of the song, the most famous version of which was recorded during Lennon and wife Yoko Ono‘s historic “Bed-In for Peace” protest event at the Queen Elizabeth Hotel in Montreal on May 31, 1969.

The video features John and Yoko sitting next to each other on a couch, as Lennon strums an acoustic guitar and sings a rendition of “Give Peace a Chance” that includes incomplete and ad-libbed lyrics.

The footage has been restored and presented in the 5K high-res format.

The audio of the Bahamas performance will be available exclusively on the Super Deluxe box set version of the upcoming reissue of Lennon’s debut solo album, John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band, due out on April 23.

As previously reported, the John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band — The Ultimate Collection reissue features 159 tracks spread across six CDs and two Blu-ray audio discs, including 87 previously unreleased recordings.

In celebration of the reissue’s release, a special interactive listening event will be held Saturday, April 24, starting at 1 p.m. ET that will offer fans a chance to hear the updated mixes of the album’s tracks. The event will include participation from Yoko, Sean Ono Lennon, original Plastic Ono Band bassist Klaus Voormann, and the audio team behind the reissue.

Following the listening event, and after-party presentation will be hosted by Twitter Spaces, offering a discussion about the making of the album and the reissue featuring Sean Lennon, Voormann and others. For more information, visit TimsTwitterListeningParty.com.

Visit JohnLennon.com for full details about the reissue.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.