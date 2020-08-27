Watch ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic Play Ted Nugent on ‘Reno 911’

The latest episode of Reno 911 went hard on Ted Nugent, with parody master “Weird Al” Yankovic playing the gun-loving, Trump supporting guitarist. The episode, called “T-shirt gun” has Reno 911’s Nugent scoffing at gun laws, trading his guitar for an AR-15 rifle before taking the stage and telling fans that if they don’t like his thinking they “can suck on” his machine gun. You can catch the full episode on Quibi. Did Weird Al nail his Ted Nugent character? Do you think some people would find Yankovic’s portrayal of “The Nuge (Nooge) offensive? How do you think Nugent would impersonate Weird Al?