Watch whimsical music video for Cat Stevens' updated version of his 1971 hit "Wild World"

Yusuf, the singer/songwriter also known as Cat Stevens, has debuted a video for the new version of his classic song “Wild World.” It appears on the recently released reimagined version of his breakthrough 1970 album Tea for the Tillerman.

The whimsical clip, which you can watch now at the Yusuf/Cat Stevens YouTube channel, features a cast of children acting like adults in a scenario reminiscent of the classic film Casablanca and apparently set during World War II.

Two boys face off in a high-stakes game of blackjack, while the female love interest of one of the boys looks on. The other boy, who is dressed in a military uniform, also is shown playing with toy planes and soldiers.

As the video progresses, we see archival war footage and and an animated stop-motion scene of military planes battling. At the end of the clip, the young boy and girl couple end up floating together at a table in outer space as they enjoy some tea.

“The film shows how much we need art to direct our thoughts sometimes towards inexpressible goals,” says Yusuf in a statement. “To relive early childlike innocence and keep our eyes of hope open beyond the clouds of war and material darknesses.”

The new version of “Wild World” features a gypsy-jazz-influenced sound driven by accordion and clarinet, completely changing the feel of the original tune.

As previously reported, Tea for the Tillerman², which was released last month, features re-recorded versions of all 11 tracks from Tea for the Tillerman in celebration of the album’s 50th anniversary.

The original version of “Wild World” reached #11 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1971.

