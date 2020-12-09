Watches once belonging to John Lennon, Andy Warhol to hit auction block

Courtesy of Phillips

Fans of John Lennon and Andy Warhol have the opportunity to get their hands on a rare piece of their history when their 14 karat white gold pocket watches hit the auction block this Friday.

The two pieces, expected to sell for between $20,000 and $40,000 at the Phillips auction, have a unique origin story.

“The story of these two watches is particularly interesting,” Paul Boutros, Phillips’ Head of Watches, Americas, tells Page Six. “Warhol and Lennon were close friends in 1970s New York and were once photographed together at the Record Plant.”

Boutros continues, “The present consignor of these two watches saw that photo and was so captivated by it that he dedicated himself to uniting these two timepieces.”

That 1972 photo of the two icons will be featured along with the watches at Friday’s action.

Boutros adds that Lennon, in particular, didn’t own many watches, which makes this particular auction a little more exciting.

“John Lennon was seldom photographed wearing a watch, and after he passed away, Yoko Ono auctioned off some of his personal items, including this pocket watch, made by the Boston-based E. Howard Watch Co.,” he explained. “It was the only men’s timepiece included in the auction, and is therefore the only men’s watch with ‘John Lennon’ provenance to ever be offered for sale, making it truly extraordinary.”

Warhol was the opposite of the “Imagine” artist and had quite the collection of watches, which he would constantly wear.

“He was enamored with their design and would apparently hang them from the canopy over his bed so he could sit and admire their various aesthetics,” said Boutros of the artist.

The auction, which takes place days after 40th anniversary of Lennon’s murder, will partially benefit the Give Peace a Chance nonprofit.

By Megan Stone

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.