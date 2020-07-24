Watchin’ The Oakland A’s Game Tonight On TV? Listen For Tom Hanks!

Tom Hanks has a new job – selling hot dogs at Oakland A’s games!

Of course, nobody’s actually buying any hot dogs at MLB games right now, since there are no live crowds due to the pandemic. But Hanks contributed some voice lines to the ambient crowd noise that gets pumped in during the game, selling hot dogs, peanuts, and programs.

It’s a full-circle move for Hanks, who grew up in Oakland and used to sell peanuts at A’s games as a teenager in the 1970’s.

How do you feel about using fake crowd noise during live sports? Think any other celebrity voices will be snuck in?