If you’ve always dreamed of owning your own town (think Schitt’s Creek) – here’s your chance.

Water Valley, Tennessee is for sale. Yes, the entire town.

Included in the $725,000 price: a creekside home built in 1900, four “general stores” also built in the early 1900s, and a barn.

Two of the buildings included in the sale have “updated wiring and plumbing” and the listing suggests the property would be perfect for a bed and breakfast.

The entire town of Water Valley covers 7 acres total.

If you were able to buy an entire town and could name it whatever you want, what would you call it?