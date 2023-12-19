News | Tracy St. George

By Tracy St. George |

Ways You Can Make Holiday Travel Less Stressful

Traveling during the holidays can feel anything but chill, but there are ways to reduce stress this time of year.

A new article from HuffPost asked experts for advice on ways to reduce the stresses of holiday travel.

Tips include:

    • 1) Being strategic about when you fly
    • 2) Be smart about packing
    • 3) Arrive early
    • 4) Be organized before you actually travel
    • 5) Have a positive attitude and try to have patience
    • 6) Take care of your health
    • 7) Consider travel insurance for peace of mind
    • 8) Consider flying solo
    • 9) If all else fails, consider skipping holiday travel altogether
    • What are your holiday travel plans like? How do you stay stress-free when you travel?