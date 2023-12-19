Ways You Can Make Holiday Travel Less Stressful

Traveling during the holidays can feel anything but chill, but there are ways to reduce stress this time of year.
A new article from HuffPost asked experts for advice on ways to reduce the stresses of holiday travel.
Tips include:
-
- 1) Being strategic about when you fly
- 2) Be smart about packing
- 3) Arrive early
- 4) Be organized before you actually travel
- 5) Have a positive attitude and try to have patience
- 6) Take care of your health
- 7) Consider travel insurance for peace of mind
- 8) Consider flying solo
- 9) If all else fails, consider skipping holiday travel altogether
- What are your holiday travel plans like? How do you stay stress-free when you travel?