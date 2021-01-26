We ❤ Chocolate, But What Does It Do To Your Body?

We all know how we feel when we eat chocolate, but what exactly does it do to your body?

***Godiva is closing all stores by the end of March***

Website Eat This, Not That! asked experts to chime in on how chocolate affects the body and it’s mostly good!

Your mood, energy, and thinking skills will see a boost if you eat chocolate regularly and it can even have a positive effect on your blood mpressure and risk of heart disease!

Of course, eating TOO much chocolate can take a negative turn with weight gain and digestive trouble. So, eating a healthy amount is recommended.

Do you love chocolate? Do you eat chocolate often? Do you think it effects your body in a positive way?