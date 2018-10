BERLIN, GERMANY - DECEMBER 21: Traditional, home-made Christmas cookies lie on plates in a household on December 21, 2010 in Berlin, Germany. Christmas cookies are an intrinsic part of Central European Christmas tradition and are usually baked at home according to recipes passed down through generations. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

Yeah, as in potato chips!

A company in the U.K. just started selling Christmas tree-flavored potato chips. The main ingredient is pine salt seasoning . . . and one review says the chips have a, quote, “piney, woodsy taste.”

Tell me I’m not the only one that thinks that actually sounds good!

No word on whether they could go on sale over here. I hope they do! To me they sound like and item that would show up at Trader Joe’s or Aldi!

