We All Loved The Movie…But Who Needs 1,000,000 VHS Copies Of “Titanic”?

Beyond his home setup, titanicfan97 has taken his movies on the road, showing up at some conventions with the Jack Dawson doll and copies of “Titanic” on VHS. JD has more trips planned for this year, including touring some Titanic museums and attending Tampa’s anime convention Metrocon.

His ultimate goal? The next benchmark is 1,997 copies, in order to commemorate the year Cameron’s film came out.

After that, the sky’s the limit.

“They made 25 million of them,” he said. “So at least a million copies…I think I can recover that many.”

