We Almost Lost Michael Buble!!

Thank goodness he didn’t become a polar bear snack! Michael Bublé had a very Canadian near-death experience. The “Haven’t Met You Yet” singer was a guest on The Kelly Clarkson Show yesterday, where he shared a story in which he almost came face-to-face with “aggressive” polar bears in Manitoba, Canada, after attending a film wrap party with actor Berry Pepper. “I think, in the moment, we’re like, ‘You know what we should do? We should like race down the beach,’” Bublé recalled, noting that the duo were a bit tipsy at this point. “And so me and him and another guy came running down this beach, and a guy that lived there just started yelling. Turns out, the man was warning them about polar bears living on the beach. “We didn’t realize, we were running to our certain death,” he said. “Because there were polar bears all down the beach. And yes, they’re the most aggressive — but God they’re so cuddly.”