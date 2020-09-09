We Could Have A Few Weeks Of Turmoil In Our Personal Lives Thanks To Mars Retrograde!

You’ve probably heard of Mercury retrograde, but what about Mars retrograde? This once-in-a-two-year event will start on September 9th and run through November 15th.

Mars retrograde can manifest frustrations and stagnation in career, love, your ambitions, and your sex life.

Mars retrograde can feel like the world is having a “temper tantrum.”

“People we clashed with in the past could return to ‘resolve’ matters, but efforts to find closure might only fan the flames of anger—and torrid sexual energy—again,” according to astrologists, the AstroTwins.

With the rise in aggression with protests and negativity, do you believe that the planets rule how we feel on Earth?