A West Palm Beach liquor store sold a winning lottery ticket–one of Wednesday’s three winning Fantasy 5 tickets, according to the Florida lottery. The ticket was sold at High Spirits Liquor and Lounge on North Military Trail. The winning numbers 2-5-9-30-32 were a Quick Pick which means the computer selected the winning combination and the ticket paid $ $66,399.31

The other winning tickets were sold in Hialeah and Sunny Isles Beach.

The post We Got a Winner! West Palm Store Sells Winning Fantasy 5 Ticket appeared first on 850 WFTL.