We Have A New Top Dog

There’s earth shattering news in the dog world. For the first time in 3-decades, the Labrador Retriever is not America’s #1 dog. The American Kennel Club has released its list of the most popular dog breeds in the U.S. in 2022, based on registration statistics. AND….The French Bulldog is #1 for the first time, dethroning the Labrador Retriever, which had been #1 for 31 straight years. Before that, it was the Cocker Spaniel…..
- French Bulldogs
- Labrador Retrievers
- Golden Retrievers
- German Shepherd Dogs
- Poodles
- Bulldogs
- Rottweiler
- Beagles
- Dachshunds
- German Shorthaired Pointers
Dog popularity can fluctuate wildly over time. 25 years ago, French Bulldogs weren’t in the Top 75. And Cocker Spaniels, which were #1 in 1990, are down at #29 now. And Collies, a.k.a. Lassie dogs, are #39. The Kennel Club recognizes 199 breeds. The LEAST popular breed last year was English Foxhounds, and the runner-up was Norwegian Lundehunds.