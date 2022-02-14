We Have A Winner

Our winner for the Valentine’s Day Mixtape Contest is…….Steve Martin from Lake Worth! Congratulations Steve. You walk away with a $500 gift certificate to Designer’s Touch Jewelry in Wellington! Here’s Steve’s songs:
1. Lost In Love (Air Supply)
2. Faithfully (Journey)
3. Islands In The Stream (Dolly Parton & Kenny Rogers)
4. You Are (Lionel Richie)
5. Every Woman In The World (Air Supply)
6. Open Arms (Journey)
7. The Air That I Breathe
8. Somewhere (West Side Story)
9. Lady (Kenny Rogers)
10. I Love You (Climax Blues Band)