We Have A Winner

Our winner for the Valentine’s Day Mixtape Contest is…….Steve Martin from Lake Worth! Congratulations Steve. You walk away with a $500 gift certificate to Designer’s Touch Jewelry in Wellington! Here’s Steve’s songs:

1. Lost In Love (Air Supply)

2. Faithfully (Journey)

3. Islands In The Stream (Dolly Parton & Kenny Rogers)

4. You Are (Lionel Richie)

5. Every Woman In The World (Air Supply)

6. Open Arms (Journey)

7. The Air That I Breathe

8. Somewhere (West Side Story)

9. Lady (Kenny Rogers)

10. I Love You (Climax Blues Band)