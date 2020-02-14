We Have Our Ultimate Valentine’s Day Winner!

Congratulations Maria Del Valle of Lake Worth!  She wins a $500 gift card from Designer’s Touch Jewelry for her awesome Valentine’s Day mix tape!  Here’s Maria’s ultimate Valentine’s Day mix:

  1. Let’s Get It On – Marvin Gaye
  2. I’ll Always Love You -Whitney Houston
  3. You’re My Everything -Esmeralda
  4. I’ll make love to you – Boyz to men
  5. How deep is your love –Bee Gees
  6. Endless Love – Diana Ross
  7. Baby Love – the Supremes
  8. The Power of Love – Celine Dion
  9. I love you Always Forever – Donna Lewis
  10. I just Called to Say I Love You – Stevie Wonder
  11. The Power of Love – Huey Lewis
  12. Love Hangover – Diana Ross
  13. Because I Love You – Stevie B
  14. I said I love you Baby – Babyface & Toni Braxton

