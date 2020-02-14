We Have Our Ultimate Valentine’s Day Winner!

Congratulations Maria Del Valle of Lake Worth! She wins a $500 gift card from Designer’s Touch Jewelry for her awesome Valentine’s Day mix tape! Here’s Maria’s ultimate Valentine’s Day mix:
- Let’s Get It On – Marvin Gaye
- I’ll Always Love You -Whitney Houston
- You’re My Everything -Esmeralda
- I’ll make love to you – Boyz to men
- How deep is your love –Bee Gees
- Endless Love – Diana Ross
- Baby Love – the Supremes
- The Power of Love – Celine Dion
- I love you Always Forever – Donna Lewis
- I just Called to Say I Love You – Stevie Wonder
- The Power of Love – Huey Lewis
- Love Hangover – Diana Ross
- Because I Love You – Stevie B
- I said I love you Baby – Babyface & Toni Braxton