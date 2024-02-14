We Have Our Valentine’s Day Mixtape Winner

Congratulations to Shawn Smith of Jensen Beach, our Sunny 1079 Valentine’s Day Mixtape Grand Prize winner. Here’s the winning playlist:
Maybe I’m Amazed – Paul McCartney
Just the way you are – Billy Joel
Iris – Goo Goo Dolls
I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing – Aerosmith
(Everything I Do) I Do It for You – Bryan Adams
Rush Rush – Paula Abdul
More Than Words – Extreme
One More Try – George Michaels
I Melt With You – Modern English
Crazy For you – Madonna
Shawn walks away with a $500 Gift Certificate from Designer’s Touch Jewelry in Wellington + $200 Dip Certificate from The Melting Pot, the original fondue restaurant (with locations in Palm Beach Gardens & Boca)